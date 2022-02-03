GRA developing monitoring platform to implement E-Levy fully

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has said it is presently developing a monitoring platform to fully implement the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



The GRA said its implementation of the E-Levy would be in three phases and would commence as soon as the Bill is passed into law.



These remarks were made in a letter signed by the by Commissioner-General of GRA, Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, to one Benj Chemel of the ARB Apex Bank, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, directing the bank on the steps it should take under each phase of the implementation of the levy.



The letter, which was dated January 31, 2022, said: “as you may be aware, the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill under consideration by Parliament. While we await the passage of the Bill into Law, I wish to inform you (Apex Bank) to hold yourself in readiness for the implementation of the levy in three (3) phases as soon as the Bill is passed into law.”



“The GRA is currently developing a monitoring platform for the full implementation of the E-Levy and would be inviting you (Apex Bank) to collaborate with its Technical Team,” the letter said.



Meanwhile, the minority caucus in Parliament has indicated that they would not support the E-Levy. The government, led by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has started stakeholder engagements to increase support for the levy.



