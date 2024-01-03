GRA aims at taxes worth GH¢1.6bn from accounts of Ghanaians living abroad

General News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has disclosed that his outfit is going after the accounts of Ghanaians living abroad over non-payment of taxes.



According to him, the GRA carried out some checks on 70,000 accounts of Ghanaians living in 40 countries and discovered monies worth GH¢2.8 billion.



He added that tax liability of GH¢1.6 billion was identified on these accounts after two months of work.



“For the 40 countries that we have completed work, the value of money in these accounts is pegged at $2.8 billion. However, the Ghana Revenue Authority has been able to raise a tax liability of $1.6 billion.



"This is an assessment, but doesn’t mean that we have already collected the taxes on these accounts”, he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



He also revealed that his outfit is expecting another set of data to come in the first week of January 2024, which could also improve the inflows expected.



