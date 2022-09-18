GRA, COCOBOD intercept 15 trucks loaded with 'smuggled' free cocoa fertiliser

General News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Fifteen trucks loaded with fertilizer which was allegedly being smuggled have been intercepted by a joint team from the Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Special Services Unit of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).



According to asaaseradio.com, the bags of fertilisers are meant for beneficiaries of Ghana Cocoa Board’s free fertiliser programme.



It said that a company by the name Fertagro Ghana Limited where the fertiliser was allegedly repackaged to be smuggled has been closed down with its owner being arrested.



The report indicated that workers of Fertagro Ghana Limited were seen repackaging the fertiliser into foreign sacks suspected to be for export.



The owner of the company has, however, stated that he had done no wrong and that his company has been licensed by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.



The Director of Special Services at COCOBOD, Charles Amenyaglo, who confirmed the incident said that he will be surprised if the owner indeed had a permit from the Food and Agriculture Ministry.



According to him, the arrest and seizure were done after an intelligence-based operation revealed the activities of the Fertagro.



“Today is the first time we have on this scale and it is clear evidence of what we have been suspecting all this while,” Amenyaglo is quoted to have said by asaaseradio.com.



