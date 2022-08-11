GPRTU to rollout mandatory vehicle towing system starting October 2022

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has announced its decision to roll out a mandatory vehicle towing system, effective October 2022.



Chairman of GPRTU Mohammed Abass told Nyanakontotn Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the towing system is to ensure the quick removal of faulty vehicles from roads.



He noted that the new towing system is in partnership with the Road Safety Management Service Limited (RSMSL).



The contractual agreement between the GPRTU and RSMSL, he explained requires vehicle owners to pay annual subscription fees depending on the type of vehicle.



He noted that Taxis would pay, GH¢50; “Trotros”, GH¢80; long buses, GH¢300; and foreign trucks, GH¢1000.



He explained that when the system was first introduced, authorities wanted to impose it on them, but after deliberations, it was suspended, and the system, was refined, and stakeholders agreed on the modalities through a PPP agreement.



He indicated that drivers will have to subscribe to an online application that has been developed to effectively deliver the service.



He concluded that the system is subject to parliamentary approval before the implementation can begin.