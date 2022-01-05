GPRTU initiates new strategy to control highway crashes

General News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Bono Regional branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says it is introducing the ‘One-guide operation strategy’ to control crashes and fatalities in the region.



Mr. Bismark Adjin-Frimpong, the Administrative Secretary of the Sunyani Branch of the Union, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), explained the ‘One guide operation strategy’ would assign experienced and retired drivers to lorry terminals to inspect the safety of all commercial vehicles.



“This is one of the major strategies put in place by the union to control crashes and fatalities on the highway in 2022,” he said.



He observed driver errors and negligence remained key factors contributing to road accidents in the country, saying the strategy would also check driver maintenance and mechanical faults to ensure all vehicles were roadworthy.



“We will also examine driver fitness and check fatigue driving as well,” Mr. Adjin-Frimpong said and advised drivers to cooperate with the union.



Mr. Adjin-Frimpong called on the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to intensify road safety campaigns and entreated the Ghana Highway Authority to ensure enough road signs were mounted on the highways to guide drivers.