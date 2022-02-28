GPRTU has increased fares by 20% and not 15% - True Drivers Union

General News of Monday, 28 February 2022

The True Drivers Union has taken a swipe at the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), accusing it of deceiving Ghanaians.



Public Relations Officer of the Union, Yaw Barimah, is alleging that the GPRTU is charging Ghanaians more than the 15% increment they announced.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that although the GPRTU announced an increment in fares by 15%, they are charging more.



In giving an example, he said a transport fare that was formerly Ghc50 is now Ghc60 in GPRTU stations.



Per this calculation, the GPRTU is charging Ghanaians an extra 5% on their blind side.



To him, the GPRTU has not been candid and has no moral right to attack them for charging 30%.



He asked Ghanaians who cannot afford the 30% increment to try other alternatives.



He also warned they would be forced to increase transport fares should the prices of fuel increase again.



“The GPRTU is charging more than the 15% and yet, they have slammed us for charging 30%. They have not been candid to Ghanaians and so they have no right to attack is for increasing fares by 30%.



"They have increased their fares by 20% and not 15% as they claimed. They should stop deceiving the people and speak the truth,” the PRO said.