GPRTU boss blames increasing accidents on single-lane roads

Regional News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

The National Chairman of Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) Nana Nimako Bresiama has urged the government to construct more dual carriageways as he blamed the increase in road fatalities on the acceptances of single-lane roads standards set across the country.



The GPRTU Boss, therefore, appealed to the government to ensure standards were met as single-lane roads had been identified as the cause of much carnage on our roads.



According to the union, failure on the part of the country to dualize major international and regional routes in the country has led to hundreds of road crashed in Ghana.



Speaking on Kumasi based OTEC FM's Social program dubbed "Nyansapo" on Thursday, November 11, 2021 Nana Nimako Bresiama said, “it is the preserve of the government to construct quality roads and enforce standards as single-lane roads have been identified as the most single cause of the many crashes the country".



"The single-lane inter-regional and international roads which had been used as the national standard is an indictment on the leadership in the country," he told the host of the program, Captain Koda.



He noted that the constant head-on collision on major roads in Ghana is a national disaster that needs immediate attention by constructing dual carriageways across the country to reduce the trend.



Research findings by the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate MTTD of the Ghana Police Service indicate that Ghana recorded 2320 casualties and about 12,000 injuries between January and October 2021



Nana Nimako expressed worry over the figures presented by the MTTD and urged Transport unions to collaborate with stakeholders in the industry to help curb road crashes in Ghana.



Nana Nimako however called on the public to make the dualization of the country’s major roads an important theme of development engagements.