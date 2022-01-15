GPRTU, PROTOA officials disapprove siting of refuse container at Odumase station

Regional News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Eastern Region



Executives of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA), together with other transport unions at the Odumase lorry station in the Eastern Region, have complained about the presence of a refuse container in the middle of the station.



The officials, drivers, and passengers who have had to live with the situation for a long time said the situation continues to pose a nuisance and health risks to them, adding that several efforts to get the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly to address the situation have proven futile.



Though GhanaWeb, at the time of its visit to the station, observed that a Zoomlion worker was clearing refuse that had spilled onto the ground into the container for subsequent lifting, people who spoke to our reporter said the sight of glaring refuse spilling onto the ground where travelers board vehicles and food items are sold is improper.



The refuse is creating a lot of discomfort for the traders who ply their trade at the station and for the drivers and passengers as well.



The station master at the Odumase lorry station, S.T. Quaye, described the situation as unacceptable as refuse from various locations are brought to and dumped at the station.



He complained that “It is not right to park this container at this place but they brought it to this place and they bring refuse to the container and this is not fine.”



According to him several appeals to the local Assembly over the issue have yielded no result. He said, “we have complained to the Assembly…they don’t do anything.”



Mr. Quaye noted that the unsanitary condition was affecting activities in the area with drivers complaining on a daily basis and demanding that the refuse container be relocated from the station to a different site.



The pungent smell from the refuse container, they complained, is very unbearable but they are forced to live with it every day.



He called on the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly to address the problem as soon as possible.



“We just want to tell the Assembly that they have to take the container from this place,” he said.



An abolo seller also complained about the situation. She said their customers had been complaining about the garbage and refused to buy their items displayed for sale.



The Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Gideon Amevor, when contacted, defended the placing of the refuse container at the station.



According to him, the container is strategically placed there due to the volume of filth generated at the stations.



“The stations, that is where they generate a lot of refuse and you know when you go and place this thing at any place, the landlords will not like it so a research was done before it was placed there so it is a matter of lifting it very frequently,” he explained.



He added there that it was part of his office’s Action Plan to get more containers to ensure the timely lifting of the containers when they get full and immediately replaced with another to avoid situations of the refuse spilling over.



Appeals for fixing of pavements at stations



Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the drivers, Joseph Tetteh, also complained about the poor state of the various lorry parks in the municipality.



Except for the GPRTU terminal at Kpong, other stations including the PROTOA station also at Kpong, the Agomanya Taxi rank, Odumase-Asitey station, and the main Odumase lorry station operate on dusty grounds with no pavements in place.



The situation is particularly worse during the rainy season as they have no option but to operate in a muddy environment.



Appealing to the local Assembly and the Manya Krobo Traditional Council to develop the stations, the PRO said, “We need the Assembly and the (Manya Krobo) Traditional Council to come to our aid…to tile the place for us.”



He added: “When it gets to the rainy season, you can’t step here because of the mud and you can’t even walk to board the car and it is affecting us.”



The PRO, however, added that the various driver unions would consider raising revenue to fix the situation.



“We are appealing to them to come and help us otherwise, we the GPRTU and other unions at the station, we will think ahead and when we get some small fund, we’ll know how to maintain the station. As of now, we’re mobilizing our own revenue to tile the station,” he said.







