General News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GPL match report: Samuel Attah Kumi gives Karela Utd opening day win against Tamale City

Karela United got off to a winning start in the new season with a hard-fought win over newcomers Tamale City.

In the 54th minute, Samuel Attah Kumi scored the game's only goal, breaking Tamale's resolve.

Tamale had held off Kalera and were feeling confident of returning home with at least a point before Kumi scored, sending CAM Park into a frenzy.

Karela were good in pre-season and will be pleased to have gotten off to the right start, but there is still room for improvement.

Tamale played well on their league debut and could have caused an upset if they had experience.

Karela will travel to Accra for their next game against Accra Lions while Tamale City will host Legon Cities.

