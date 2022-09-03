GPHA management hailed for smoothly going paperless

General News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

A port enthusiast, Mr. Francis Anyidoho, has lauded the Management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) for smoothly transitioning port administration into a paperless regime.



Mr. Anyidoho, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dunamis Gym praised the Director General of the GPHA, Michael Luguje and the Director of Port, Mrs. Sandra Opoku, for overseeing what he calls a good milestone for port administration.



“Paperless is where the world is headed and I think it is very refreshing that in Ghana, major institutions like the GPHA, are onboarding smoothly. I think that Mr. Luguje and Mrs Sandra Opoku are to be highly commended for this, he said.



Mr. Francis Anyidoho did not leave out the GPHA Board and even President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia who have been championing the paperless regime passionately.



“I doff my hat for Mr. Isaac Osei and his board as well,” he said.



The GPHA has been one of the significant state institutions which had frantically prepared towards the September 1 deadline that government gave for institutions to transition administration from physical document handling to paperless.



As part of its preparation, GPHA put together a whole committee called the GPHA Paperless Committee to oversee the transition.



The Committee then took to intensive sensitization of staff in preparation for changing the administrative regime from physical and analogue to virtual; thus paperless.



The new paperless regime means GPHA revenue collection centre is now redundant with all its human interface encumbrances and inevitable corruption and delays.“the reason why paperless is so popular is because it removes all human interfaces from administration and this is a very effective way to remove corruption and unnecessary bureaucratic delays,” said Mr. Anyidoho.



According to him, GPHA’s management is to be highly commended for the smooth transition because, “with such huge corporate size and reach, it takes a lot of planning and commitment to move away from the traditional ways of doing things.”



Mr. Anyidoho points out that the new regime will bring a lot of smoothness into the operation of port administration and thus help improve the revenue collection of the state.