GPHA awards hardworking staff

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has held an awards ceremony for staff of the Authority who have distinguished themselves in the line of duty.



In all, more than 100 hardworking staff of the Authority were recognized for their contribution to the growth of the Authority.



The awards ceremony which was held simultaneously at the Port of Takoradi and Port of Tema was to appreciate the efforts of the staff in contributing to the success of the Authority for years 2018, 2019 and 2020.



This included best worker awards from each department of the Authority, as well as overall awards for the Port of Tema, Port of Takoradi and Headquarters.



The overall best worker for headquarters for the year 2018 were Mercy Nartey for junior staff, Ben Eghan for senior staff. For Port of Tema for the same period include Frank Djabanor for Junior Staff and Sanusi Sulemana for Senior staff. Justice Sessah and John Duku won for the same period for the Port of Takoradi for Junior and Senior staff respectively.



For the year 2019, Vincent Abam Narh and Emmanuel Eshun won the overall best worker for junior staff and senior staff respectively at the headquarters, whiles at the Tema Port Isaac Mbir Appiah and Priscilla Agyeman-Dei won for junior staff and senior staff respectively. At the Port of Takoradi, Francis Eshun and Kwame Boateng were adjudged the best workers for the same period.



For the year 2020, Joseph Nii Noye and Rita Cudjoe won the overall for Headquarters, whiles Labaran Barry and George Koney won for Tema Port. Frank Prah and Anthony Quayeson won best workers for the Port of Takoradi.



The Director of Port of Tema, Sandra Opoku commended the workers for their immense contribution towards the Authority and stressed that the awards is a way of appreciating the workers.



The Director General of GPHA, Michael Luguje assured staff of business continuity and urged them to continue to give off their best in the discharge of their duties.



At the Port of Takoradi, the Director of Port, Capt Ebenezer Afedzi said the Russia-Ukraine war has had an impact on port performance.