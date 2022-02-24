GPHA Welfare Association donate medical items to Korle Bu’s Paediatric Oncology Unit

Health News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Headquarters Welfare Association has donated assorted medical consumables and equipment to the paediatric oncology unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The items include 4 Digital B.P Monitors with Cuff for Children, a Manual Paediatric B.P. Monitor, 15 pieces of digital thermometers, 5 Nebulizers, 10 pieces of Oxygen Saturation Device among others which sum up to a tune of GHC 15,000.



These donated items are intended to bolster the unit’s capacity to treat children with cancer-related illnesses.



Head of the Paediatric Cancer Unit at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Professor Lorna Awo Renner, said the items have come in at a critical time and lauded GPHA’s welfare team for their assistance.



“We can’t place a value on these gifts that you have presented to us. Every single item here is critically needed and it is going to help us save the lives of precious children with cancer,” she said.