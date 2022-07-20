GNPC Foundation replies Okudzeto over his misrepresentation of facts on Astroturf projects

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

The Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) Foundation has shot down claims earlier made by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that there were some inconsistencies and price disparities as regards the construction of the artificial turfs being undertaken by the Commission.



According to the MP, with the benefit of documents that he has published on his social media handles, he noticed some discords in what he alleges to be quoted figures from the Ministry of Energy and that of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee on the project.



He said that, the figures submitted to parliament by the Ministry of Energy are significantly higher than the ones quoted in the PIAC report, noting that whereas the ministry mentioned GH¢40.7million as the total cost of 30 astroturfs in its report, the PIAC reports quote GH¢8,188,000.35.



“The PIAC Report indicates that 22 out of the 30 Astro Turfs are being constructed at GH¢319,813.00 each, with the remaining 8 at a somewhat lower construction cost. PIAC further reports a total figure of GH¢8,188,000.35 spent on constructing the 30 Astro Turfs.



“When compared to answers the energy minister provided to a parliamentary question standing in my name on July 5, 2022, the construction cost for the Astro Turfs in issue differ significantly.



“The Minister told Parliament most of the Astro Turfs cost GH¢1,599,065.00 each. To illustrate further with a few examples: according to the Minister’s parliamentary response, the Adenta, Karaga, Yendi, Mankessim, Adiembra, Akyemansa, Kumasi, Beposo and Bantama Astro Turfs cost GH¢1,599,065.00 each which is absolutely in sharp contrast from PIAC’s report, indicating that those same projects cost just GH¢319,813.00 each.



“Let’s consider another example, whereas PIAC’s report to Parliament states that, the Tarkwa Astro Turf cost GH¢49,860.60; the Minister claimed in his July 5, 2022 answer to my parliamentary question that the Tarkwa Astro Turf cost an impressive GH¢997,212.00.



“When put in full context, the Minister's total cost for the listed Astro Turfs amounts to GH¢40,779,395.79 instead of the PIAC total figure of GH¢8,188,000.35. That is a massive variance of GH¢32,591,395.44”.



“What exactly accounts for this yawning disparity in the utilization of Ghana’s precious oil funds?”, he quizzed.



But in a response, the GNPC Foundation described the claims by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as factually inaccurate and misleading.



According to the release by the Foundation,



“Honourable Okudzeto’s interpretation of the reported figure of GHS319,813.00 as the unit cost of each Astroturf is factually inaccurate and misleading. The figure as contained in the 2021 PIAC Report represents how much had been expended on each project as at the reporting time rather than the total cost per Astroturf facility. Indeed, this figure only represents 20% of the total contract sum of GHS1,599,065.00 per facility in 2019-2020. Thus, the GH319,813.00 quoted in the PIAC report represents progress payment based on milestones,” it said in part.



Additionally, the statement from the GNPC Foundation clarified that the MP failed to understand the fundamental breakdown of the monies in this project.



“The GNPC Foundation is funding a total of 32 Astroturf facilities across the country at various stages of completion from 2018 with varying costs ranging from 997,337.00 – 2,366,666,68.00 as stated above. From the details shared above, it is evident Honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa in his social media publication failed to appreciate and understand the PIAC report in its entirety as one detailing expenditure on projects within the calendar year rather than one on total cost of the project,” it added.



