GNFS advises drivers to adhere to fire safety tips, road regulations

Regional News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: GNA

Divisional Officer III (D0 III) Kwesi Hughes, Effutu Municipal Fire Commander, has called on drivers and the people living in and around Effutu to adhere to fire safety tips and road safety regulations.



He said fighting fire accidents was a shared responsibility, and all must comply with the laid down regulations to help prevent fire outbreaks and accidents on the roads.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), DO III Kwesi Hughes said a total of 107 incidents, made up of vehicular, fire and rescue missions, were recorded in 2021 as against 47 in 2020.



He noted that the significant rise in accidents could be attributed to avoidable human errors.



According to him, the increase also indicated that the citizenry had still not given fire safety protocols the needed urgency and attention it deserved.



He said vehicular accident cases in 2021 were 27, with 12 deaths and 57 injuries, while Domestic fires recorded 19 cases, as against five in 2020, adding that six electrical fires were recorded in 2021 but no case in 2020.



He said 15 bush fires were reported in 2021 and 2020, whilst vehicle fires increased from five in 2020 to eight in 2021, with commercial fires also increasing from six in 2020 to eight in 2021.



He advised the citizenry to strictly adhere to basic fire safety principles and road regulations and desist from activities that could result in fire outbreaks. He urged them not to hesitate to call its hotline during emergencies.



The Fire Commander mentioned, "non-adherence to fire safety tips, inadequate hydrants in Effutu and its surrounding towns and unwarranted fire activities carried out in some markets in the municipality, as some of the challenges in fighting fires".



He praised the personnel for exhibiting professionalism, dedication and commitment to duty and assured that the Fire Service would execute its core duties without fear to save lives and property.