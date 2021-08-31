GNAT worried over the lack of food in Senior High schools

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), says it is worried over the lack of food in Senior High schools across the country.



The Association has called for the situation to be resolved by September 1, 2021, to avoid the possibility of a nationwide strike.



General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, speaking to GBC NEWS wondered why GES continues to deny claims of food shortage in schools.



”Master, some of the schools are on their knees, I have my evidence. Even this morning, I have received a lot of complaints from the Heads, some of them can’t talk, I have received from the Central Region…etc. The list is as long as anything,” he stated.



On what would be done when the Wednesday ultimatum expired, the GNAT General Secretary stated,



”When we get there, we will see what to do,” Mr. Musah concluded.