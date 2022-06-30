GNAT is going by its June 30 deadline for COLA to be paid – Rev Isaac Owusu

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Pay our ‘cost of living allowance’ immediately, GNAT



Basic necessities of life of workers have been challenged heavily, GNAT



Its time government comes up with some interventions rather than wait for things to escalate, GNAT advises



President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Rev Isaac Owusu, has said the association is going by its June 30 deadline for Cost-of-Living Allowances (COLA) to be paid to workers.



According to him, they will lay down their tools should government fail to meet their demands of 20 to 30 per cent Cost of Living Allowances.



Speaking at the GNAT Investment Forum held at the University of Ghana on Wednesday, June 29, he said, “lovely citizens of our country, we are still standing by our demand that the deadline that we have given, June 30 ending, today is 29, we cannot fail our members.”



Teachers are demanding that the government pay them 20 per cent Cost Of Living Allowance (COLA) by the end of June 2022 or risk having them go on strike.



They have given a June ending ultimatum on the back of current economic conditions and the worsening plight of teachers, as well as the government’s failure to negotiate.



He added that this is the time government must come up with some interventions rather than wait for things to escalate before they negotiate with them.



