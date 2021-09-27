GNAT calls for insurance scheme for teachers in remote communities

Regional News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has called on the government to establish a special insurance scheme for teachers in remote areas like island communities.



This according to GNAT would serve as an incentive to attract teachers to such deprived areas in the country.



The Deputy General Secretary in-charge of Administration and Labour Affairs of GNAT, Daniel Affadu, who made the call explained that an insurance package could serve as a financial backbone for families and dependents of teachers who sometimes die or end up becoming incapacitated through unforeseen eventualities in the line of duty such as boat accidents.



He said this when GNAT presented assorted items to teachers at Old Nkomi D/A primary and other adjoining island communities in the Sene East District of the Bono East Region.



The items which include 100 life jackets, 40 dual desks, solar panel, and other educational materials forms part of activities of GNAT to mark this year’s World Teachers Day slated for October 5.



The President of GNAT, Ms. Philippa Larsen, who led the delegation said the visit had afforded them the opportunity to appreciate the sacrifices some of their members are making in promoting education in that part of the country.



She commended the chiefs and elders of Old Nkomi for embracing education by putting up a community school to complement the effort of the government.



Ms. Larsen praised the teachers for their efforts and urged them not to give up, assuring them of the Association’s support to make life better for them.



She also entreated the pupils to learn very hard to achieve their aim in life.



The headteacher of Old Nkomi D/A primary School, Domeh Isaac Keteni, who received the items on behalf of his colleagues appealed to authorities to improve on school infrastructure in the area.



According to him, the current structure were constructed by the community were not in good shape and that was affecting quality education there.



He also called for the construction of a Junior High school block for the pupils to continue their education, adding that most of the pupils either had to cross the River to Krachi or Kajaji to access education, a situation he said had forced most of them to stop school.



Mr. Keteni thanked GNAT for the support, noting that the items would go a long way to improve their lot there.



The chief of the island communities, Togbe Wayo Dagojo, on his part called for the construction of a health post for the people in order for them to access health care saying that most of the time they had to cross the river to krachi to attend to their health needs.



He expressed regret that authorities have neglected them but they are also contributing to the economy of the country.