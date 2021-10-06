GNAT bemoans 'empty' government promises

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has expressed sadness over the countless number of occasions successive governments have failed to uphold promises to them in making teaching and learning seamless.



The Association believes concern shown towards them by successive governments has not been great and that has led to teachers continually suffering under harsh conditions.



Nicholas Taylor of the Administration and Organization Department of GNAT stated, “Successive governments have tried to show concern to teachers but that hasn’t been great. Teachers are suffering and still teach because we have the passion for it.”



Sharing the plight of teachers on ‘World Teachers’ Day,’ he noted that avenues for teachers to further their studies to upgrade themselves have become a problem. Hinting on the posting of teachers he added, “Some locations teachers are posted to are deprived communities with no facilities, and the work becomes unattractive to people who are not passionate enough when they find themselves there. I went to the 3 Northern regions and the teachers are suffering.



We are suffering and successive governments all come and make promises to teachers but do not fulfil them. The government will promise us one thing but they don’t do it and that is not pleasing to us. Teachers always hear about governments’ plans for us but nothing really happens.”



Nicholas Taylor made this known in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



He revealed teachers are unhappy with the treatment they have suffered under successive governments, especially as they do not receive the required materials to enhance teaching and learning. “It will be a lie to say teachers are happy under the conditions they work,” he lamented.



On his accord, the teachers' salary is nothing to write home about and indicated “all our allowances are on paper and are not implemented which is sad. We need to resolve all these.”



With all these challenges faced by teachers, GNAT agrees conditions of service are not best but still appeals to teachers to keep on giving out their best for students having in mind “they will forever be remembered by their students.”



On 5 October every year, International Teachers’ Day or World Teachers’ Day is observed across the globe. The day is celebrated to highlight the key responsibilities, rights, and values of teachers, along with considering issues related to teachers and teaching.



This year the theme of World Teachers’ Day is ‘Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery.’ This theme recognizes teachers for their tireless efforts even during times like the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Due to their hardworking nature, teachers are known to help young children grow and learn, even in shaping the future generation.



This special day is dedicated to them every year so that we all can thank them for all that they have done. Every profession is important in its own way, but teachers are more important no matter where you are on the globe today!