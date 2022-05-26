GNAT assists National Security in peacebuilding

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

The Ghana National Association of Teachers has partnered with National Security to aid in improving intelligence gathering as threats of terrorism in neighbouring countries intensify.



General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas T. Musah insists the collaboration is "expected to enable teachers to compliment efforts of the Ministry of National Security to protect Ghana's borders" and promote peace in communities.



As part of efforts to disseminate information on Ghana's National Security Strategy, the Ministry of National Security has engaged the leadership of GNAT at all levels to "enable them to inform members on why it is important for the country's security to be safeguarded", he added.



National Security Coordinator, Maj. Gen. Francis Adu-Amanfoh said it is important that "teachers in all communities become alert and aware of their surroundings and pick-up signals" that would complement efforts to enhance security across the country.



He asked the officers of GNAT to also educate members on sensitive information and signals needed to assist National Security to maintain peace internally and across Ghana's borders.



GNAT President Rev. Isaac Owusu encouraged teachers to "assist security agencies in addressing conflicts" in their efforts to maintain the peace.



Within the first quarter of 2022, out of the 346 terrorist attacks in various African countries, 49 per cent of them have occurred in the West African sub-region.



As recently as May 11, 2022, in Togo, about 15 assailants and eight military personnel were killed during a terrorist attack.



The Ministry of National Security as part of its activities has also launched an initiative; the "See Something Say Campaign" with a toll-free number, 999 made available for the public to provide information on any suspicious persons or activities.



GNAT, as the biggest union, has become one of the key stakeholders for the Ministry of National Security due to emerging instability in the West African Sub-region.