GNAT angered by Akufo-Addo’s perennial absence at best teacher awards ceremony

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The National President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has lashed out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for never attending any of the annual best teacher awards ceremonies since he took office in 2017.



Phillipa Larsen said teachers are sad by this development and the earlier the president changes his posture the better.



She was speaking to Media General‘s Paa Kwesi Larry Moses on the sidelines of the Ghana Teacher Prize Ceremony held on Tuesday, October 5 at Sunyani, the Bono Region capital.



“Teachers are so sad because we love the president and we know our president also loves us,” Ms Larsen indicated.



“But it must be shown not just by words. Your words can be given to anybody to present but seeing you is a different thing altogether.”



The GNAT National President said the presence of the president at any event speaks volumes about the backing the country’s leadership gives to that programme and his absence also speaks volumes.



“It is our prayer that next year God willing he is able to join us. I want to state that whatever programme that is scheduled for October 5 must be cancelled. This is not a national event, it is a global event and if our president is not with us, it means a different thing altogether.”



This year’s celebration saw Winneba Senior High School’s Ebenezer Kojo Otoo emerge as the National Best Teacher, walking home with a three-bedroom house as his prize.



Rev. Sister Jucinta Kwakyewaa of St Francis SHTS in the Eastern Region came second while Nelson Saviour Kwashie of Awutu Swinton SHS came third.