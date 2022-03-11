GNAT, NAGRAT commend Mireku Duker over Teachers’ Awards

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Tarkwa has commended Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency and Deputy Minister for Lands and

Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker for honouring teachers at Tarkwa.



The MP on March 7, 2022 instituted a Teacher’s Award Scheme, ‘Duker Teachers’ Awards’ at Tarkwa to motivate and encourage teachers who have worked tirelessly despite the challenges the face.



In a statement, GNAT expressed joy over the award scheme and as well congratulated all those who were awarded.



“The GNAT appreciates the efforts made by the Honourable Member of Parliament for recognising the contributions of teachers in enriching education against all odds in this municipality and rewarding those who stand out in the execution of their duties as professional teachers,” GNAT stated.



It added that, “The Association is also grateful to the Municipal Directorate of Education for mentoring the teachers and the head teachers who distinguished themselves and the planning committee for the good work done.



"The Association congratulates all the award winners for their outstanding performances. They have indeed made the GNAT proud since almost all of them are members of the Association.”



Meanwhile, GNAT recommended that in the subsequent ones, the staff of the municipal education office should be brought on board.



Secondly, it suggested that in the near future, the ceremony should be held on, October 5 if possible to coincide with the celebration of World Teachers’ Day.



NAGRAT



On the same award, NAGRAT also commended the MP for instituting the awards scheme.



It also congratulated the distinguished Teachers whose efforts were acknowledged at the maiden edition of the Duker Teachers’ Awards Ceremony.



It stated that, ”Aristotle once said, ‘we are what we repeatedly do’. Excellence, then is not an act but a habit. Because we have acted rightly, then you are called to be excellent”. And that is the more reason NAGRAT always believe the Graduate Teacher will always work and strive for excellence.”



It continued that, "We highly commend the MP and Dep. Minister, Hon. George Mireku Duker for such a wonderful initiative. More grease to his elbow. This should always awaken us that whatever corner we find ourselves, our efforts are being noticed.



”NAGRAT was of the belief that the award will encourage the teachers to continue to give off their best to the pupils under their care and the nation at large.”