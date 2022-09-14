GNASSM executives clarify wrong media reportage and attachment to their association

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

Read the full statement below:



PRESS STATEMENT



TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES



BE CIRCUMSPECT AND CONCISE IN YOUR QUOTATIONS - GNASSM CHARGES THE MEDIA:



The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) which is the umbrella Association of small-scale miners has expressed shock and worry over the incessant misrepresentation caused by some media houses when quoting newsmakers from the small-scale mining sector in their publications.



The Association as a matter of concern is charging the media to be circumspect and concise in bringing clarity to whoever they quote for purpose of personification.



According to GNASSM, linking every small-scale miner to Small Scale Miners Association leaves much to be desired especially when discussing executive position holders.



The Association believes making reference to Small Scale Miners Association points to the umbrella entity which is GNASSM, therefore any other reference that suggests otherwise must be done with recourse to clarity and specification to do away with needless suspicion.



Reference is made to the recent media publication involving one Mr. Kwadwo Peprah over comments on the re-arrest of Aisha Huang (galamsey queen) where most of the media reportage describes him as President of Small Scale Miners’ Association.



However, this is not the reality. The said Kwadwo Peprah is not even a member of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, let alone its president. Such publications per every estimation do affect the integrity of our members especially the national executive and other office holders.



We, therefore, disassociate our president Mr. Philip Akuffo from the said commentary and publication and further attach a list of GNASSM national executives and other district executives for the benefit of all media houses and the general public at large.



Regarding the re-arrest of Aisha Huang, we at GNASSM note that the charge sheet as published indicates clearly that the 2 counts over which she has been placed before the Circuit Court of Accra are all related to illegal mining.



We at GNASSM are ready to assist the Ghana Police, National Security and the other state institutions involved in the prosecution of all illegal miners including those charged with such offences as Aisha Huang, and are very hopeful that such collaborative efforts will eventually help weed out illegal miners and their accomplices, and rather ensure the promotion and protection of legal mining within Ghana’s mining space.



Long live Ghana, long live GNASSM!!



Please find below the list of GNASSM executives:



1. Philip Akuffo (National President)

2. Sampson Kofi Wiredu (Vice President)

3. Godwin N. Amarh (General Secretary)

4. Alhaji Baba Ahmed (National Organiser)

5. Abdul Razak Alhassan (Director of Communication)

6. Francis Aduse Opoku (Director of Finance)

7. Janet Esi Kusi (National Treasurer)

8. Victoria Adobea Guerrieri (National Women Coordinator)

9. Joseph Blankson Aidoo (National Technical officer)



SIGNED



Godwin N. Amarh

General Secretary of GNASSM

0246-282575



Abdul Razak Alhassan

Director of Communication

0241-608095



Michael Adu Gyamfi

Ashanti Chapter Secretary