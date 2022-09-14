GNASSM declares support for prosecution of Aisha Huang, other illegal miners

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Members of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners have declared their unflinching support for the prosecution of galamsey queen Aisha Huang and any other persons who have been arrested for a similar offence.



Their statement comes on the back of the re-arrest of Aisha Huang, the Chinese galamsey queen among other persons for their involvement in illegal mining activities within the country.



According to GNASSM, its commitment to supporting the government in the fight against illegal mining within the country was seriously on course.



They have therefore pleaded with the government and other state security institutions in charge, to as a matter of urgency investigate thoroughly and prosecute Aisha Huang and any other persons who may or have been arrested for similar offences, thus when they are found guilty.



In a statement signed by Mr. Godwin Armah, the national secretary of GNASSM, the association is forever ready to assist the Ghana Police, National Security and the other state institutions involved in the prosecution of all illegal miners including those charged with such offences as Aisha Huang, and are very hopeful that such collaborative efforts will eventually help weed out illegal miners and their accomplices, and rather ensure the promotion and protection of legal mining within Ghana’s mining space.



"Regarding the re-arrest of Aisha Huang, we at GNASSM note that the charge sheet as published indicates clearly that the two(2) counts over which she has been placed before the Accra Circuit Court are all related to illegal mining.



The association has also as a matter of concern charged the media to be circumspect and concise in bringing clarity to whoever they quote for purpose of personification.



According to GNASSM, linking every small-scale miner to Small Scale Miners Association leaves much to be desired especially when discussing executive position holders.



The Association believes making reference to Small Scale Miners Association points to the umbrella entity which is GNASSM, therefore any other reference that suggests otherwise must be done with recourse to clarity and specification to do away with needless suspicion.



Their reference is made to the recent media publication involving one Mr. Kwadwo Peprah over comments on the re-arrest of Aisha Huang (galamsey queen) where most of the media reportage describes him as President of Small Scale Miners’ Association.



According to them, that is never the reality since the said Kwadwo Peprah Michael is not even a member of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, let alone its president.



The statement further reveals that such publications per every estimation do affect the integrity of the association's members especially the national executive and other office holders.



"We, therefore, disassociate our president, Mr. Philip Akuffo from the said commentary and publication," the statement concluded.