GNA Journalists win Ghana Malaria Excellence Award

Two Ghana News Agency (GNA) Journalists have received awards at the maiden edition of the Ghana Malaria Excellence Awards for their immense contribution towards the fight against malaria in the country.



They are Mr Albert Futukpor, Editor at the Tamale Office, who won the first position in the online category, and Mr Godfred Polkuu of the Bolgatanga Office, who was also a winner in the category.



Each of them received a laptop and a certificate.



The GNA was also awarded in the media institutions category and presented with a citation for its distinguished roles over the years in the fight against malaria.



The awards dubbed: "Ghana Malaria Excellence Awards 2022," was organised by the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service and the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) to recognise the role partners played towards the fight against malaria in the country.



It was on theme: "Engendering Stakeholders Participation towards a Zero Malaria Ghana", and formed part of the year-long activities to commemorate this year's World Malaria Day celebration.



In the television category, Ms Mavis Ofei Acheampong of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), and Ms Esi Benewah Otoo of TV3 were awarded while Mr Nelson Nyadror Adanuti of Diamond FM in Tamale, Ms Rachel Kakraba and Mr Nicholas Osei Owusu of GBC Radio also won.



Ms Benedicta Gyimah Folley of the Ghanaian Times and Mr Zadok Kwame Gyesi of the Daily Graphic also emerged winners in the print category while Mr Mark Anthony Dagyenga of Ghanaweb was also awarded in the online category.



Other media houses recognised in the media institutions category are: GTV, GBC Radio, and the Daily Graphic.



Africa Media and Malaria Research Network, and all the 16 regional health directorates were presented with citations while community health volunteers, who excelled in awareness creation, were also given citations and mobile phones.



Pinaccle Health, Facilitating Learning and Vision of Action Foundation, non governmental organisations, recieved citations for their excellence in awareness creation for community development.



The Excellence in Malaria Research honour went to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Dodowa Research Centre, Navrongo Research Centre, Kintampo Research Centre and University of Ghana School of Public Health.



The Legacy of Leadership Awards for pioneers for their excellence in programme management, leadership and in research innovation went to Dr Constance Bart-Plange, Mrs ABA Baffoe-Wilmot, Dr George Amofah, Professor Agyemang Badu-Akosa, and Professor David Ofori-Adjei.



The rest are: Professor Fred Newton Binka, Professor Col. Edwin A Afari (Rtd), Professor Kwadwo A Koram, and Professor Seth Owusu Adjei.



Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health, in a speech read on his behalf by the Chief Director of the Ministry, congratulated the awardees for their efforts and contributions towards the fight against malaria in the country.



He said: "These awards do not commensurate with the work you have done over the years, both individually and as groups.



"However, they will serve as a memorial for your priceless efforts and spur us on to build the collaboration and support rendered to the NMCP, and its goals and objectives."



He was hopeful that the award would encourage and motivate others to play their part in the fight to drive malaria completely out of the country.



He called on all to continue to support the NMCP to carry out its mandate effectively to expand access to all interventions to reach everyone and intensify advocacy to raise the required resources to achieve the national malaria targets.



Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, speaking at the event, commended government for the gains made so far but said more needed to be done in malaria elimination.



He called on government to support meaningful engagement with partners at the global, regional, and national levels to leverage their unique capabilities, expertise and perspectives to continuously reach out to sectors beyond health to strengthen the collective response to end malaria.



Mr Albert Futukpor, on receiving the award said the recognition was a further impetus for him to do more towards the fight against malaria in the country more importantly as the government moved from control to elimination of malaria by 2030.