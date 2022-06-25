GNA's Emmanuel Agbaxode wins GJA Volta Chairman race

General News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, a Chief Reporter of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has won the 2022 Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) elections in the Volta Region as the Chairman-elect.



Mr Agbaxode polled 29 votes to beat other contenders- Harrison Kofi Belley who polled 12 votes and Mr Hubert Mawuli Yevu-Agbi with one vote.



Mr Agbaxode, in a speech expressed gratitude to God for his victory adding that he would as his first step, unite members of the Association.



Other winners are Ms Ewoenam Kpodo also a GNA Chief Reporter as the Treasurer by polling 23 votes to beat Ms Ivy Priscilla Setordjie with 19 votes.



Mr Frederick Duodu-Takyi won the Secretary position with 31 votes ahead of Mr Misrowoda MacLiberty with 11 votes.



The turnout of voters stands at 42 out of 47 members in good standing.



Results for National Executive positions are Public Affairs Officer; Madam Rebecca Ekpe - 36 votes, Mr Ceasar Abagali - six votes, Organising Secretary, Madam Mary Mensah - 25 votes and Mr Dominic Hlordzi - 17 votes.



Others are: General Secretary- Mr Akwasi Agyeman - 17 votes and Mr Kofi Yeboah - 25 votes; and President, Mr Dave Agbenu - four votes, Mr Gayheart Mensah - 15 votes and Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour - 23 votes.