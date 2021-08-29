GMWU expresses concern about poor road network in mining communities

Regional News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Mineworker's Union (GMWU) has expressed worry about the deplorable roads in mining communities across the country.



According to the Union, this situation had negatively affected the progress of most mining communities.



The National Chairman of GMWU, Mr Mensah Kwarko Gyakari, made this known at the 2021 National Executive Council meeting held at Tarkwa in the Western Region.



He stated that with the huge taxes mining companies paid to the state, the government had been insensitive to roads in mining communities.



"There are many mining companies in Tarkwa, but look at how the town roads and the Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway is dilapidated," Mr Gyakari said.



The National Chairman said "from Bogoso to Prestea and Obuasi to Obuasi Junction, the story is not different. We were at Newmont Kenyasi and it is as if they have painted all their building with dust and these areas are where we the miners reside and operate”.



Mr Gyakari emphasized that "It is not the responsibility of mining companies to be constructing roads, but some mining firms have done it to help develop the country.



“Gold Fields has constructed the first-class road from Tarkwa-Damang this is laudable and I think it is better the various mining companies team up with the government to ensure that the communities they operate in get a fair share of the taxes they pay".



He said, "GMWU believe strongly that people living in mining communities deserve better roads that are tarred so the government should put in the necessary measures and fast track it".



The National Chairman appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to rehabilitate road networks in all mining areas to help enhance business operations.