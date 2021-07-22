GMR embarks on free medical mission in Atibie

Health News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Medical Relief (GMR) would embark on a five-day free medical mission at Atibie in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The team during this period which begins on Monday, August 2, 2021, to Friday, August 6, 2021, looks forward to providing general health screening, paediatrics, dental, urological, obstetrics and health education to more than 5,000 people in Atibie and its surrounding communities.



The registered non-profit organisation based in the United States of America and Ghana has been embarking on a free medical mission to Ghana every summer.



The team had their first mission in 2018 at Asiakwa a town in the East Akim District of the Eastern Region of Ghana. In 2019 they proceeded to Anomabo a town on the coast of the Mfantsiman Municipal District of the Central Region.



However, as a result of COVID-19, suspended its 2020 health mission.



The GMR is entreating all residents in Atibie and its environs to take advantage of the event to seek free medical care.