GMA will recommend re-imposition of Coronavirus restrictions if need be

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Medical Association, GMA has said it may be compelled to advise government to reimpose the COVID- 19 restrictions.



The GMA says the country will be guided by the data and evidence in place and when the situation becomes critical, the GMA and the scientific community will not hesitate to make recommendations for another round of restrictions.



Calls for a possible round of restrictions have become necessary following news that the Delta variant of the virus has been detected at Ghana’s point of entry.



The Ghana Health Service, GHS in a release however denied that the new Delta variant had already entered the communities.



General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Justice Yankson indicated, “The truth is that we cannot take our eyes off the ball. We have to ensure that our people are safe and to do that, all the arsenals at our disposal, i.e. the various forms of restrictions, if the data calls for that, we will have no option than to reimpose or strengthen some of the measures in place.”



He told Alfred Ocansey, host of the Sunrise Morning Show on 3FM 92.7 on Wednesday June 23, 2021.



According Dr. Yankson, if the measures are not put in place and in the process the new variant takes control of the country, things will get out of hand.



“As we speak our only measure is the vaccination. We have done basically only 1 percent of our population. If we get to the point where it becomes necessary that certain measures be put in place, we as a scientific community will call for them and we will back the government to put them in place.”



The GMA said the country is sitting on a time bomb because of our inability to do extensive community study and that is creating the biggest problem for Ghana.



The GMA says there may be other variants in the communities which must be found immediately.