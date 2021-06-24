GMA leads police to arrest fake doctor at Assin

Regional News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

A quack doctor has been arrested by the Central Regional Police Command following a tip-off.



Suspect Samuel Odartei, 56, was rounded up at his residence at Assin Adadientem No. 2, where he has practised over the years.



The police were aided in the operation by a team from the Complaints and Investigative Unit of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council in Accra.



A police report said upon arrival, the joint team chanced upon the daughter of the quack doctor, Alberta Lanuekor, 30, in a pair of gloves dressing a patient’s wound while other patients waited to be attended to.



The team arrested her with a variety of operating items including prescriptive and over-the-counter medicines.



Both suspects are in police custody assisting with investigations.