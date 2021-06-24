You are here: HomeNews2021 06 24Article 1294294

Regional News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: 3news.com

GMA leads police to arrest fake doctor at Assin

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The suspect Samuel Odartei, 56, was arrested with his daughter at Assin Adadientem The suspect Samuel Odartei, 56, was arrested with his daughter at Assin Adadientem

A quack doctor has been arrested by the Central Regional Police Command following a tip-off.

Suspect Samuel Odartei, 56, was rounded up at his residence at Assin Adadientem No. 2, where he has practised over the years.

The police were aided in the operation by a team from the Complaints and Investigative Unit of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council in Accra.

A police report said upon arrival, the joint team chanced upon the daughter of the quack doctor, Alberta Lanuekor, 30, in a pair of gloves dressing a patient’s wound while other patients waited to be attended to.

The team arrested her with a variety of operating items including prescriptive and over-the-counter medicines.

Both suspects are in police custody assisting with investigations.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment