GMA calls on government to secure more vaccines

Health News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The leadership of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), has asked Ghanaians to make the ongoing vaccination a priority.



This according to the GMA will prevent a fourth wave of the coronavirus.



Another variant of the coronavirus has been detected. The Omicron variant was first detected by South African scientists.



The variant has, however, been found in several countries around the world.



A statement signed by the President and General Secretary for the GMA, Dr Frank Serebour and Dr Titus Beyuo respectfully urged the government to continue all efforts at limiting the importation of COVID-19 by increased testing at the ports of entry as well as sequencing of all positive cases to enable prompt detection and containment of mutant strains such as the omicron variant.



GMA also asked the government to secure more vaccines for the nation, as part of improved efforts to prevent the nation from entering into a fourth wave.



“We also urge all persons especially those in the affected areas to cooperate with the ongoing vaccination exercise and report any suspected case to the appropriate authorities,” GMA said in a statement.



Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has revealed that the GHS has declared December a month of vaccination against COVID-19.



He said the campaign will target specific venues and groups and that unvaccinated person will be denied entry into sports stadia, restaurants, beaches, among others.



“We are declaring December as a month of vaccination and it will be launched by the Minister on Tuesday. This mandate will be applicable in January and this mandate will become effective,” he added.



He noted that by the December campaign, Security personnel, staff of tertiary and secondary institutions, commercial drivers and bus conductors, government workers, the various arms of government and health workers are all expected to be vaccinated in December.