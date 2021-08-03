GMA calls for enhanced free testing for coronavirus

Health News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called for the scale-up of free Covid-19 testing in hot spot areas across the country.



The association also called for enhanced contact tracing and strict isolation and management of all infected persons at designated centres.



According to the GMA, these measures will help deal with the spike in the Covid-19 cases in the country.



The GMA made these recommendations in a communique issued at the end of the fourth National Executive Council meeting in Accra on July 30, 2021.



“The Covid-19 situation in the country is alarming and dire at this particular moment, especially with the rapid spread of the Delta variant in our communities.



“The risk of further exponential rises in the number of Covid-19 cases and its attendant strain on our already overstretched and fragile health system as well as the national economy cannot be overemphasized or discounted.



“The various major health facilities involved in the management of moderate, severe, and critically ill COVID-19 patients continue to see an increasing rate of infections and related deaths.



“The GMA calls for an urgent scale-up of free and enhanced COVDI testing in our communities especially in all identified COVID-19 hot spots, contact tracing as well as strict isolation and management of all infected persons at designated centres together with strict adherence and enforcement of all Covod-19 Preventive protocols to help break the chain of transmission.”



As of July 29, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said, the number of active cases stood at 5,928.



Eighty-six of them are severely ill, while 17 are in critical condition.



The GHS revealed that new cases reported have shot up to 664, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 104,994.