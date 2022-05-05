GJA national & regional elections June 24, vetting panel readies rules

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The long-awaited Ghana Journalists Association National and Regional Elections will be held simultaneously on Friday, June 24, 2022, at all designated polling centers across the country. A statement by the Elections Committee of the Association said the list of Polling Centers and a detailed calendar of activities will be advertised in the media in the coming days.



It said the finalization of the election date follows the successful resolution of the petitions submitted before the GJA Elections Adjudication Committee.



The statement said the election process will begin with the publication of the GJA register in the national dailies on Monday, May 9. A copy of this list will be circulated to all Regional Branches, Chapters, and media houses at least 30 calendar days before the election. This will be followed by an engagement with officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana to discuss the entire Election and Electoral Processes.



In the meantime, the Vetting of Candidates by the Panel set up by the Election Committee has begun its formative work and will come up with Rules of Procedure for the activity. The Panel comprises Colonel M’bawine Atintande as Chairman with Peter Martey Agbeko as the Secretary.



Other members are Osei Kwadwo Adow. Mrs. Vicky Wireko-Andoh, Doris Adabasu Kuwornu and Dr. Ebo Afful.After the vetting at both the National and Regional Levels, the successful Candidates will be formally introduced to members of the Association. The Swearing-in of the National and Regional Executives will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022.