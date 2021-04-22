GJA election: Filing fee remains GHC3,000 for presidential aspirants

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

The Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has extended closing date for the nomination of candidates from Tuesday, 27th April, 2021 to 4th May, 2021 at 5 p.m.



In a statement, the Committee noted that filing fees remain the same, explaining that Presidential aspirants will pay GHC3,000 whiles Vice Presidential aspirants pay GHC2,000.



For the position of the General Secretary, aspirants will pay GHC I,000, Organising Secretary GHC1,000, Treasurer GHC1,000, Public Affairs GHC I,000, and Regional Chairperson GHC1,000.



Aspirants for all other regional positions would also pay GHC 800.



The Committee also noted that nomination forms can be obtained from the GJA Website: www.gja.ghana.org



“Filing fees should be paid into GJA’s account at NIB- 1 112037799401. The Elections Committee apologises for the mix-up in the previous account communicated,” it added.