GJA congratulates IGP Dampare on his confirmation

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Ghana Journalists Association says it is honoured by the appointment of their honorary member as an IGP



• The Association in a release said it expects crime to reduce under the leadership of Dr George Akuffo Dampare



• Dr Dampare was confirmed by the President on Friday, October 8, 2021



The Ghana Journalists Association, GJA, has celebrated the appointment and final confirmation of Dr George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, stressing that it should awaken the senses of criminals to know that their days are numbered.



In a release congratulating the IGP on his confirmation, the GJA said it expects the tenure of Dr Dampare to be characterized with ruthless clampdown, massive arrests and expeditious prosecution.



Welcoming the news of the IGP's confirmation which was conducted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, October 8, 2021, the GJA said it was more exciting that Dr Dampare is an honorary member of the association.



"We note with utmost pride that Dr Akuffo Dampare has become the first Honorary Member of the GJA to occupy the most consequential position in the Ghana Police Service. We accordingly bask in his glory.



“As the saying goes, ‘the ladder starts from the lowest step to the highest.” From a low rank, Dr Akuffo Dampare has been propelled to the highest position of IGP by his infectious humility, professional discipline, intellectual development and tenacious pursuit of his dream.



"These virtues, coupled with the depth of confidence in him as verbalized by President Akufo- Addo and the degree of support as expressed by the public, all vindicate the rectitude of GJA's decision to make Dr Akuffo- Dampare its honorary member,” the statement signed by GJA President, Roland Affail Monney stated.



The GJA has thus urged its members to support the IGP and the Ghana Police Service in the discharge of their duties, while stating that the measurement for the success of his tenure will be a drastic reduction in the crime rates, manifest restoration of peace and security, and improved police-civilian relations.



“Indeed, the IGP takes office at a time when crime, including daylight robbery, is proliferating at nerve - wracking speed. His appointment should not only ignite hope of the public in the police but more importantly give criminals the creeps in the sense that their days are numbered.



"And one sure way to achieve this as well as define Dr Akuffo- Dampare's tenure is ruthless clampdown, massive arrest and expeditious prosecution of such criminals so that Ghana will live up to her motto of a land of freedom and justice,” the statement added.



Dr Akuffo Dampare was appointed acting IGP on August 1, 2021, following the exit of his predecessor, James Oppong Buanuh from office.



