GJA condoles with Bernard Avle over loss of his wife

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned an alleged attack on Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, Director of News of Accra-based Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).



It also condoled with Bernard Koku Avle, General Manager of Citi FM/Citi TV over the loss of his wife.



The Association, in a statement issued and signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary, asked for the good Lord to strengthen Mr Avle, his children and family for the loss of their loved one.



“The GJA has contacted the two broadcast journalists to sympathise with them,” it said.



The death of the wife of the Morning Show Host and former Journalist of the Year occurred on Thursday, August 4, 2022.



On the alleged attacked by unknown assailants on Kofi Adomah which occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022, the statement signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, read in part:



“We find the attack heinous and dastardly, and call on the Ghana Police Service to launch immediate investigations into the attack.



“The GJA wishes Kofi Adoma Nwanwani a speedy recovery, ”it added.