GJA Elections Committee Chairman resigns 3 days to polls, president rejects his resignation

General News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GJA to elect national executives



GJA Elections Committee Chairman cites personal reasons over resignation



GJA president asks resigned chairman of elections to resume position





The Chairman of the Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalist Association, lawyer Osei Kwadwo Adow, on Monday, June 20, 2022, tendered his resignation letter.



His resignation came barely three days before the national executive’s election of the association which is scheduled for Friday, June 24, 2022.



According to a Myjoyonline.com report, the chairman cited personal reasons for his resignation.



However, the outgoing President of GJA, Roland Affail Monney, has rejected the resignation letter and directed Mr Adow to resume his post.



“The decision by Lawyer Osei Kwadwo Adow Esq. to resign has come close to the election and the implications will be dire if he goes ahead with the resignation.



“We were compelled by reality to persuade him to rescind his decision and I am inclined to believe that Lawyer Osei Kwadwo will come back and resume his position as Chairman of the Elections Committee,” he said.



The GJA president indicated that he is hopeful the resigned chairman will resume his post based on a personal conversation he has had with him.



Lawyer Osei Kwadwo Adow however has denied receiving any notice asking him to resume his position.



GA/BOG