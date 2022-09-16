GIZ's SCORE program to support 72 new SMEs in five regions

General News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: GIZ Ghana

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), in partnership with the Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI), a sub-vented agency under the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), has launched the second phase of the Sustaining Competitive and Responsible Enterprises (SCORE) for SMEs training programme.



The SCORE programme is supported by Invest for Jobs, the brand of the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation, an initiative of the BMZ implemented by GIZ and other partners.



SCORE is an International Labour Organization (ILO) global programme seeking to improve productivity and working conditions in SMEs with practical classroom sessions and in-factory consulting. It demonstrates best international practices in the manufacturing and service sectors and helps SMEs participate in global supply chains.



In 2021, Invest for Jobs through GIZ Ghana signed a Grant agreement with the MDPI to train 90 small and medium-sized enterprises in Greater Accra, Central and Western regions with the objective of boosting their resource efficiency, productivity as well as their job-creation capabilities.



In all, 60 growth-oriented SMEs with high job-creation potential in different sectors, including manufacturing, hotel and tourism industries in Ghana, received the SCORE training. In addition to the 60 SMEs, a total of 30 micro-enterprises received training in Business Continuity and Recovery.



Following a successful implementation, another grant has been awarded to the MDPI to upscale the project into two new regions; Ashanti and Eastern.







Speaking at the programme launch and kick-off workshop, Team Leader of Invest for Jobs, Mr. John Duti, said the Invest for Jobs programme is pleased to extend another round of support to more SMEs for the SCORE training based on the successful implementation of the first phase, which improved the working conditions of over 400 employees.



According to Mr. Duti, there is a clear paradigm shift towards environmental sustainability and the green agenda, which is heavily embedded in the core message of the SCORE programme in improving productivity through resource efficiency and cleaner production.



“It is important that Ghanaian SMEs, who form the backbone of our economy, constituting 85% of businesses and contributing about 70% of Ghana’s gross domestic product, are given the necessary capacity building in these areas to boost their productivity and help them create decent jobs. This is the ultimate goal of Invest for Jobs,” stated Mr. Duti.



With the support of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), Switzerland and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), SCORE was first introduced in Ghana in 2011.



Under this second phase, 72 growth-oriented SMEs in the manufacturing and hospitality sectors from the five regions will be supported with training and coaching. Priority will be given to companies in waste management and recycling; women-led or owned businesses; and others adapting green and eco-friendly business practices. Also, 10 new SCORE experts will be trained in the new regions to aid in the capacity building of the SMEs.



Interested SMEs that satisfy these conditions can download application forms at www.mdpi.gov.gh and submit via score@mdpi.gov.gh