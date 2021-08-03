GIS promotes four officers for patriotism, commitment to duty on Navrongo-Bolgatanga highway

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Correspondence from Upper East region



Four officers from the Paga Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) who defied a heavy downpour to perform duties at a checkpoint in Kandiga along the Navrongo-Bolgatanga highway, have been recognized and promoted.



The four officers were promoted along 14 others to various ranks by the management of the service on Monday, August 2, 2021, for their patriotism, bravery and commitment to duty.



The four officers are; Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Raji Ibrahim, Immigration Control Officer (ICO) David Dixon, and Andrew Yaw Kwarteng, and Charles Taali both Assistance Immigration Control Officers II (AICO II).



The four officers have been elevated to the ranks of Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI), Assistant Inspector and Assistance Immigration Control Officers I (AICO I), respectively.



The management of the Service at a ceremony held at the National Headquarters, said the four officers earned the promotion for the show of great commitment to duty, patriotism by remaining at and securing their duty posts during a heavy downpour without any protective clothing.



Background



On June 21, 2021, GhanaWeb’s Upper East Correspondent, Senyalah Castro, who was returning home around 5 pm from covering President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s working visit to the region, reported how four men of the service defied a heavy rain to secure a checkpoint at Kandiga.



He reported that unlike everyone else, including personnel of other security services along that highway who sought shelter from the rains in close-by structures, the four officers continued with their work drenched and unperturbed by the lashes that accompanied the hefty raindrops.



In the report, our correspondence said the officers ignored available shelter on the other side of the highway and carried on with their duties.



The report added that the officers thoroughly searched vehicles amidst the heavy downpour to ensure that foreigners and unlawful materials which infiltrate the border are arrested.



The spectacular commitment demonstrated by the officers that day, the report continued, impressed a lot of road users who could not hold back their admiration for them.



Presence of security services curb robberies



Since the setting up of security checkpoints along the Navrongo-Bolgatanga highway, activities of robbers have reduced drastically.



The presence of the Police Service, Armed Forces and the Immigration Service at portions of the highway, has brought relief to road users who were always under the attacks of merciless bandits.



Road users and victims of robberies on the highway which have been reported by GhanaWeb want authorities to maintain the checkpoints.



The security services are however facing some challenges, including the lack of vehicles, motorcycles, protective clothing and other essential equipment, which make their work difficult and may weaken the progress being made.