GIS busts 21 illegal migrants

Regional News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper West:



The enforcement of land border closure by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Upper West Region continues in full force with yet another arrest of some 21 illegal migrants by the outfit at the Ga Inland Checkpoint on the Wa-Accra highway in the region.



The arrest, which was effected Friday, September 3, 2021, comprising 19 Malians, one Guinean and one Nigerian, were said to be onboard a Yutong Bus with registration number GE 852 Z traveling to Kumasi and Accra in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions respectively.



This was disclosed to the media in a release dated September 3, 2021, and written by the Regional Public Relations Officer of the GIS, Asst. Inspector Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu.



"Today, Friday, 3rd September 2021, at about 0730HRS, some Twenty-One (21) ECOWAS nationals made up of Nineteen Malians, One Guinean and One Nigerian were busted at the Ga inland checkpoint on the Wa-Accra highway. Onboard a Yutong bus with registration number GE 852 Z, the migrants were journeying to Kumasi and Accra," the statement read in part.



According to the release, preliminary investigations indicated the migrants entered the country through unapproved routes for the purpose of visiting family relations, educational or commercial purposes.



With their ages ranging from 19-54, the "undocumented migrants" were made up of 13 females and 8 males.



It said: "Our preliminary investigation revealed that the migrants entered into Ghana through unapproved routes. The purpose for their migration included family visits, education and commercial.



"The undocumented migrants comprised of thirteen (13) females and eight (08) males. Their ages ranged from nineteen (19) to fifty-four (54) years."



The statement further explained that the illegal immigrants after having undergone the necessary screening were then handed over to the Burkina Faso for onward repatriation.



Meanwhile, the Service reiterated its commitment to ensuring its continuous fight against illegal migration particularly in this Covid-19 era drawing motivation from the vision and mission of the Comptroller General in combating the menace of illegal migration.



The Ghana Immigration Service while commending the people in the region for their collaboration in the fight also cautioned the unscrupulous ones who facilitate the activities of illegal migration in the region.



"The Ghana Immigration Service is focussed, better positioned and determined to fight the menace of irregular migration, particularly, in this era of covid-19. The personnel are motivated by the vision and mission of the Comptroller General (LAWYER KWAME ATSUAH) to combat the menace of prohibited migration. So long as it remain a crime, we're very determined to fight it. While the service appreciate the collaboration by the good people of the UWR in the performance of our legitimate duty, we call on the few unrepentant persons to get ready for us. They may run but they can not hide. Time will tell", the statement noted.