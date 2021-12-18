GIMPA graduates advised to be strategic thinkers

General News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, the Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Ghana has advised GIMPA graduates to be strategic thinkers, innovative, and develop great interpersonal skills in the pursuit of their fields to navigate into the competitive global work.



Mrs Obo-Nai said employers were looking beyond workers with certificates, but professionals who can manage the uncertainties and be able to adapt to change.



She said this on Friday at the 2021 Congregation of the Institute, of which undergraduates students graduated from different fields of disciplines.



Mrs Obo-Nai said the field of the workplace was evolving and graduates needed to be innovative and be abreast of current development in the job markets.



The CEO urged the graduates to explore the digital space because the technology was advancing which was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.



"It is important for business organizations to understand these technologies and how they impact our field operations," she said.



She urged them to be mentally focused and be curious about complex issues and the willingness to solve challenges.



“You need to be people agility by understanding the value of how people work and develop the skills to work with people.”



She advised them to acquire additional skills aside from their careers to become employable products because the world needed transformational leaders to transform the country.



Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, the Rector of GIMPA pledged to bridge the gap in GIMPA classrooms between theory and practice of management which had widened far enough to affect GIMPA's ability to attract clients from industry and government.



Prof Bonsu said the Institute had developed and implemented a comprehensive strategy for making GIMPA a major hub of research in Africa which would include a reconsideration of the erstwhile "foreign-based" faculty programme and reshaping it as a mentorship programme to enhance the GIMPA brand.



He pledged to work with Council to build their new Library equipped with the comforts of contemporary digital libraries and stated that, conversations had been initiated with some friends abroad to help realize these goals.



The Rector said the Institute would launch the endowment fund, construct hostel facilities and pursue the digitization agenda to be competitive in the global space of education.



He advised the students to be focused and venture into activities that would restore their image and the Institute and not use “short cut” to enrich themselves because there were consequences for such practices.



Mr Christopher Selorm Gyekye, a business student emerged the overall best for the undergraduate programme.



Awards were presented to students who have excelled in their various fields of programmes.