GIMPA appoints Victoria Kunbuor as first female Registrar

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor

The Governing Council of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has appointed Mrs. Victoria M. Puoyeng Kunbuor as the first female Registrar of the Institute.



Her tenure takes effect from Thursday, September 01, 2022.



Prior to her appointment as the Secretary of the Institute, she was the Director of Human Resource Management from December 2017 until this elevation.



About Mrs. Victoria Mwinsumah Puoyeng Kunbuor:



Mrs. Victoria Mwinsumah Puoyeng Kunbuor is an astute higher education administration professional. She is imbued with strategic leadership and management experience and has a passion for customer service.



Her career as an administrator and human resource management practitioner spans a period of sixteen (16) years of dedicated service and valuable contribution to GIMPA as well as other tertiary institutions through capacity building.



Appointed as an Assistant Registrar in August 2006, Mrs. Kunbuor rose through the ranks and became a Deputy Registrar in September 2021. During this period, she served successfully in various leadership positions at the school and directorate levels.



As a Senior Assistant Registrar working under the leadership of the HR Manager, she provided technical advice and coordinated the review and implementation of the Institute’s performance management system and staff development policy.



As Director she worked tirelessly to promote the work of the Institute by submitting proposals and memoranda that have resulted in policy changes in some critical areas including staff sponsorship age limit, promotion, transfer, rationalization of rank/post of Senior Administrators and Professional staff, and the launch of seminar series for Senior Administrators and Professional Staff.



Working collaboratively with the relevant Academic Board and the Governing Council sub-committees, she served as the technical lead in the review of the employee conditions of service and scheme of service as well as the human resource policy manual.



Under the leadership of the Secretary of the Institute and collaborating effectively with the staff associations Mrs. Kunbuor contributed to maintaining a harmonious industrial relationship at GIMPA through her professional HR practice and personable nature.



Mrs. Kunbuor was the foundation Senior Assistant Registrar of the GIMPA Faculty of Law from January 2010 to August 2012. Besides providing administrative and supervisory support to the Dean in the setting up of the school, she also served on a three-member team that prepared a 5-Year Business Plan that facilitated the securing of a 2.5 million US Dollar bank facility to finance a 4-storey Faculty of Law School Building Complex. While serving at the Faculty of Law Mrs. Kunbuor, out of her zeal for staff capacity development, volunteered to serve as learning and development coordinator to assist the Human Resource Department.



In this regard, she conducted a need assessment and initiated, designed and in collaboration with a team of facilitators delivered competency-building training programmes in administrative skills and customer service for a total of two hundred and fifty-five (255) supervisors, middle and junior staff. This contributed to improving the capacity of our frontline staff to deliver quality service to internal and external clients.



As part of her career journey, Mrs. Kunbuor also served as the Manager of the Business Support & Executive Training Programs Unit at the GIMPA Business School from June 2008 to December 2009.



She led a five-staff team to transform BSEP from a collapsing Unit into a profitable and viable centre with a 60% increase in revenue within a period of one year. She assisted with the introduction of market-driven courses, built good customer relationships and applied an aggressive yet diplomatic fee collection strategy.



Under the leadership of the Dean, she facilitated the building of partnerships with non-traditional clients including mining companies and religious congregations which increased the unit’s premium-client base and revenue ultimately.



Collaborating with various subject experts, Mrs. Kunbuor coordinated the design, marketing and delivery of customized management development programs for institutions such as AngloGold Ashanti, Ghana Airports Company, Ghana Audit Service and the Congregation of Sisters of the Handmaids of the Divine Redeemer. These programs generated significant revenue for GIMPA.



Prior to her appointment as head of BSEP Mrs. Kunbuor, working under the leadership of the Manager, coordinated the setting up of the first city campus at the Teachers’ Hall in the heart of Accra city to bring the Unit’s programmes closer to workers who due to traffic may not be able to travel to the Greenhill campus. She supervised the running of an evening school on campus.



Mrs. Kunbuor is a skilful resource person and has facilitated several seminars and workshops in and outside of GIMPA. She teaches part-time on undergraduate and graduate level human resource management and organizational behaviour courses.



She is an external assessor for appointments and promotions of Senior Administrative and Professional staff at some tertiary institutions in Ghana. She has provided consultancy services to reputable institutions such as the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC).



In addition to her managerial and leadership competencies, Mrs. Kunbuor has a deep understanding of the Institute’s governance system having served on various Academic Boards and Council sub-committees as well as search committees as recorder, member or member-in attendance at different stages in her career.



Prior to GIMPA, Mrs. Kunbuor worked as a Civil Society Desk Officer and later Regional Coordinator for Policy Advocacy at the West Africa Network for Peace Building (WANEP). She was the focal person for the Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC).



Under the leadership of the Executive Director and collaborating with partner institutions she engaged representatives of governments, and intergovernmental organizations to mobilize funds that enabled Civil Society Organizations (CSO) from West Africa to participate in the maiden CSO conference at the United Nations (UN).



As a Christian and by way of giving back to society, Mrs. Kunbuor organizes leadership and management development as well as customer training for some religious congregations and facilitates seminars for women and youth groups from time to time.



Mrs. Kunbuor has completed a PhD studies in Adult Education and Human Resources Studies at the University of Ghana and is awaiting the award of a PhD degree. She holds an MA degree in Training and Human Resource Development from Warwick University, United Kingdom, BA Secretaryship (B.Sec) degree and Diploma in Education both from the University of Cape Coast, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Customer Management from the Institute of Customer Service in Accra.



She attended St. Francis Girls Secondary School at Jirapa in the Upper West Region and Tamale Secondary School for both her G.C.E Ordinary and Advanced Levels. She has attended numerous capacity-building programs in Ghana and abroad.



Victoria is a Full Member of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners Ghana. She is also a member of the Women in Higher Education Network (WoHEN). She belongs to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of St. John International, an order in the Catholic Church.



She is married to Dr. Benjamin Bewanyog Kunbuor and they are parents to Sylvera Banfudema, Benjamin Jnr. Besegni and Benedicta Mwinkuma Saayir-fang.



She loves to sing, dance, read, write and give motivational talks on personal and professional development.