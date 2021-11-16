GIJ student leaves suicide note after losing GH¢200,000 in online trading

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GIJ student leaves suicide notes



Nancy Asante Bannor lost GH¢200,000 in forex trading



Roommates report case to Adabraka police staion



A final year student of Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), identified as Nancy Asante Bannor, has left a suicide note after she lost GH¢200,000 in online forex trading.



According to Starrfm.com.gh, Nancy Asante Bannor’s roommates revealed that their friend has been involved in forex trading and has become an agent to many people which included her church members.



According to the roommates, “they returned from church service Monday night to see a note from their friend narrating her ordeal and the fact that her clients do not appear to believe that the investment has indeed been depleted on the trading platform.”



In the note sighted by Starrfm.com.gh, Miss Asante Bannor said ” I don’t know what the night has for me and what awaits me but the only thing I pray for now is death and nothing else. Please tell God to forgive me and if possible give me another chance. I can’t kill myself at home that’s why I came back and I can’t do it here as well. Please forgive me”.



The matter has been reported to the Adabraka police after she absconded leaving a note.



