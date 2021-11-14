GIJ postpones reopening date to January

General News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

• GIJ 2021/2022 Academic year will commence on January 10, 2022



• The reopening was initially fixed for November 15, 2020



• Management says registration of students is open until Friday, December 24, 2021



The Academic Board of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has postponed the reopening date for the 2021/2022 academic year.



According to a statement by the management of the school dated Sunday, November 12, 2021, the decision was reached at an emergency meeting of the board.



‘At an Emergency Meeting held on Friday, 12 November, 2021, the Academic Board after careful consideration decided to postpone the beginning of the 2021/2022 Academic Year to Monday, 10th January 2022,” the statement said.



The management of the school has however stated that registration for the academic year remains opened.



“Management wishes to bring to the attention of all students that registration for the 2021/2022 Academic Year is still open and will end on Friday, 24th December, 2021. Late registration with penalty will end on Friday, 7th January, 2022,” the management said.



The Ghana Institute of Journalism as part of its schedule for the new academic year had initially fixed the commencement of lectures for Monday, November 15, 2021.



However, in the statement announcing the postponement, the management said “lectures for the First Semester of the 2021/2022 Academic Year will commence on 10th January, 2022 for all students.”



