GIJ-SRC elections: Caleb Asante Annor picks General Secretary forms

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Level 300 Public Relations student, Caleb Asante Annor, has successfully picked up nomination forms to contest for the SRC General Secretary portfolio.



The abled communications strategist took this essential step in the electoral process in the early hours of Tuesday, October 4.



Speaking after he had been handed over the forms, the one-time WOCOM Secretary shared his inspiration for taking such a bold decision to contest GIJ-SRC’s upcoming elections.



"As an individual that is very interested in institutional communications, I decided to take part in the elections to do what I love most and also help serve students as I have always done since level 100. Serving as WOCOM Secretary did me a lot of good and heightened my interest in contesting in the general elections," he said.



In furtherance, Caleb Asante Annor asked his fellow students to vote him into power so that he could serve as a member of the SRC's executive arm and represent their interests.



"I have goodwill for my colleagues and hope I will be given the nod to serve and prove what I have to offer them," he added.



Mr. Asante Annor served on various SRC committees and functionaries after enrolling at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, including the SRC's legislative arm—the General Assembly, the Vetting and Appointment Committee of the General Assembly, the Planning Committee of the General Assembly, and as an executive appointee as the Women's Commission Secretary.



As of now, the institute's electoral committee has closed the picking of nomination forms for the various portfolios, effective October 4.



The aspirants will be vetted on October 6th and 7th, followed by campaigns and finally the General Elections on October 11th.



As the current crop of leaders prepares to leave office, the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) will hold elections this semester to select new leaders.