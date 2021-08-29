GIJ: End of Semester exams to be held face-to-face in September

Regional News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Undergraduate students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism will begin their end-of-second-semester exams for the 2020/2021 academic year in September.



The exam will be held face-to-face across the two campuses of the Institute.



A strike action embarked on by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) at the start of the month forced management of the Institute to review the planned period for the exam.



School authorities had initially planned for exams to begin in August.



The exams, which will begin on September 13, will end on Sunday, October 3, 2021, after third-year and top-up students write the Communication Research Analysis paper.