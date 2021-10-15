GIBA must guide LGBTQ+ debate – NMC charges

General News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), George Sarpong, has charged the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) to bring its intellectual power to bear in the LGBTQ+ debate.



Admitting that GIBA is a young organization, he was quick to note that the Association has contributed immensely to the democratic process in Ghana “and GIBA’s communication impact has been essential.”



Urging GIBA to continue along this path, especially with the ongoing debate on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



“Together we supported the society to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, we are faced with a major challenge with the evolution of the society and the right to sexual orientation against the religion of the people.”



On his accord, GIBA and its members need to guide the society on how “we frame the question and discussion on individual sexuality and individual values.”



He described the LGBTQ+ debate as one that can help society “and we can’t do anything if the debate is loitered with name-calling and the kind of violence we see.”



Addressing the newly inaugurated GIBA Executive Council, he emphasized, “I know we can do better and moderate the discussion on LGBTQ+. Some people speak on the issue with high emotions amd we need to manage this.”



Earlier this year, the Speaker of Parliament received a private member bill from 8 MPs that would expand on the current law that provides up to three years in prison for same-sex activity.



The new bill when passed will prohibit and criminalize advocacy, funding and act of LGBTQ+ while promoting conversion therapy programs seeking to “convert” people from homosexuality to heterosexuality.



Meanwhile, fifteen renowned legal, academic and civil society professionals have filled a memorandum challenging the anti-gay legislation submitted to Parliament.