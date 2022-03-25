GHp15 fuel reduction: Do the maths devoid of partisan lenses – Annoh-Dompreh tells Minority

Politics of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has told the Minority in Parliament not to oversimplify the situation Ghanaians are confronted with.



His comments come after South Dayi Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamkepor raised issues against the GHp15 reduction in fuel prices announced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as measures to deal with the current economic challenges.



Mr. Dafeamekpor after the press conference by the Finance Minister on Thursday, March 24 said “Matters arising from yesterday’s announcement of relief packages on the Economy: what exactly sells at 15 pesewas in Ghana? Or for the avoidance of the use of unclear language: what can you buy for 15 pesewas in Ghana?”



But responding to him, Mr. Annoh Dompreh who is also a Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri said “Hon. Don’t oversimplify the matter we are confronted with. With respect, you guys should do the maths devoid of the usual partisan lenses to appreciate the narrative better. Ultimately, it's better than an IMF directive!..”



Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta announced on Thursday, March 24 that with immediate effect, the government has imposed a complete moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for the rest of the year.



He said this will affect all new orders, especially 4-wheel drives.



“Again, with immediate effect Government has imposed a moratorium on all foreign travels, except pre-approved critical/statutory travels; Government will conclude on-going measures to eliminate “ghost” workers from the Government payroll by end December 2022;



“Discretionary spending is to be further cut by an additional 10%. The Ministry of Finance is currently meeting with MDAs to review their spending plans for the rest of the three (3) quarters to achieve the discretionary expenditure cuts; ii. these times call for very efficient use of energy resources.



“In line with this, there will be a 50% cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions, including SOEs, effective 1st April 2022,” he added.



