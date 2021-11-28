GHS to tighten anti-Covid measures at KIA ahead of Christmas

Health News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, has assured that the authorities are going to scale up surveillance measures at the Kotoka International Airport during the Christmas season to ensure that Covid infections do not increase.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday, Dr Kumah-Aboagye further said that the mistakes that were made in December last year which occasioned the escalation of infections in January this year, will not be repeated.



There is going to be “strict enforcement of the protocols at the KIA. We are going to increase surveillance. We are expecting an increased number of people to arrive in the country.



“We are going to ensure that our logistics are prepared, we will continue our surveillance to be able to look at that, we are going to look at isolation centres,” he said.



He added “Our contact tracing will be strengthened.



“We are going to engage with a religious organization to ensure that activities in done in Christmas are in accordance with Covid protocols.”