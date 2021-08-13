GHS to start giving Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots

Health News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Health Service will from, today, Friday, August 13, 2021, give out jabs of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the Greater Accra Region.



The Service is also expected to begin that in the Ashanti Region next Monday, August 16, 2021.



The manager of Ghana’s expanded program on Immunisation, Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, addressing the media on the exercise said “We are hopeful that at least the Greater Accra Region will start [vaccination] on Friday 13th August.



[Vaccines for] Kumasi will be traveled yesterday, so it will not be realistic for Ashanti to start today, hopefully by Monday, they should also be able to start”.



He further disclosed that vaccines would be given out in 11 districts; seven in the Greater Accra Region and four in the Greater Kumasi metro.