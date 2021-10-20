GHS to distribute 1m LLINs to households in Volta Region

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is set to distribute one million ‘Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets’ (LLIN) to 487,575 households in the Volta Region as part of efforts to combat malaria.



This will cover a population of 1,950,229 people using the universal coverage approach of the one-bed net to two persons, said Dr Senanu Kwasi Djokoto, Regional Deputy Director of Health in charge of Public Health.



He made the disclosure at a stakeholders’ meeting and media launch of the distribution of the nets exercise in Ho yesterday (Tuesday).



Dr Djokoto said that the exercise would specifically take place from November 20 to December 5, adding that it would be preceded by a week’s registration of the beneficiaries, starting from October 25.



“This is going to be one of the major logistical operations ever in the health sector in the region,” the Djokoto told the gathering.



According to him, the GHS had already received 50 percent of the nets, adding that 1,421 personnel had been short-listed for the registration exercise.



He said that since 2004, Global Fund, USAID and other agencies had been supporting the exercise to reduce and eradicate malaria.



Meanwhile, Dr Djokoto said the recent approval of the malaria vaccine by the World Health Organisation (WHO) would impact positively on efforts to fight malaria in Ghana.



Mr Roland Glover, Regional Malaria Focal Person, said that last year, the South Tongu District and the Hohoe Municipality chalked a huge success in the efforts to control malaria and reached the last lap top to eliminate it.



“Our malaria intervention efforts are yielding good results in the region,” he added.



Mr Glover explained that the first set of the nets was supplied to the region ahead of time to reduce transportation constraints.



He said the 2,121 distribution assistants would take part in the exercise, and appealed to the media to help to create a wide public awareness on the exercise.